By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested seven suspected cult members including a female at the Ikorodu area of the state .

The female suspect is the alleged amourer to the cult group.

The suspects are being interogated at command headquarters Ikeja .

In a statement by the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, he stated that ,” again the Lagos State Police Command has reaffirmed that fighting cultism is essential to fighting and curbing crimes and criminality in the state.

“The Commissioner of Police Lagos State Command ,Mr Hakeem Odumosu, made the assertion in his Ikeja office while reviewing, with the staff officers and sectional heads at the command Headquarters, the strategies being put in place by the command to curb crimes and criminality, particularly cultism and hooliglism, in the State.

“The police chief seized the opportunity to confirm the arrest of seven suspected members of Eiye Confraternity, at Agura area, Ikorodu, by police operatives attached to Imota Division on Saturday November 28, at 2pm.

“The suspected cultists went to attack the officials of a Vigilante Group, popularly called Agbekoya, in the area on the same date to revenge the recent arrest or attack on one of their group members by the Vigilante group. They caused varying degrees of injury on the Vigilante officials using machetes and guns.

“The suspected cultists arrested included Abayomi 21, Josiah , 37, Oyeyinka , 25, Lamide, 41, Amed ,48, (Driver of their operational vehicle), Zinab Nurudeen, 20 ( the armourer who sources for guns to operate) and Rabiu, 25, others who were in possession of their dangerous weapons, fled the scene on sighting the police”.

“Items recovered from them included machetes and some charms, one green paragon bus with number APP 600 XA that was used by the suspects for their operations.

“The Commissioner of Police immediately directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) Panti for proper investigation s well as sending signals to other cultists and men of the under world that Lagos State will be too hot for them to operate or hibernate.