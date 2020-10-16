Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a female #EndSARS protester, who allegedly rammed into a group of fellow protesters, killing two and injuring many. Mrs Nike Lawal was alleged to be carried away with the euphoria of the protest and rammed into some protesters.

Police public relations officer in the state, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said: “It is true. One of the #EndSars protesters, a female, has been arrested for driving recklessly and killing two innocent Nigerians at Ikola Road, Alagbado area on Wednesday. “In the same vein, the Commissioner of Police has arrested and commenced orderly room trial of the policemen who were caught for assaulting a young lady (protester) in a viral video at Surulere on Monday.