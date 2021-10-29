Delta State Police Command on Friday said five persons believed to be sponsors of the inter-communal clash between Owawha and Okwagbe in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state have been arrested.

Violence broke out in the communities on Thursday as a result of disagreement over a piece of land.

About five persons were said to have lost their lives in the attacks perpetrated by both communities.

But confirming the incident in Asaba, public relations officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe said two persons have be confirmed dead.

Edafe said peace had returned to the troubled communities, adding that five persons suspected to be sponsors of the crisis have so far be arrested.

He said the command had intensified investigation into the disturbances with a view to bringing all those involved to book.

Trouble was said to have started when youths of Okwagbe allegedly launched a fatal attack on Owahwa community, leading to the death of one.

President General of Owahwa community, Mr. John Akpoveta had said the issue was land related, explaining that when the people of Okwagbe were summoned to Ughevwi council, they refused to appear.

“Although before today, they arrested two of our persons, and we were planning how to get them because we don’t know where they took them to, and about three of our persons that went to the bush were also missing and we were looking for them.

“So this morning Okwagbe boys came to our community because they believed nobody is there, when our boys heard of it they went to stop them because you won’t just allow somebody to come into your community and start destroying properties, burning houses, not knowing they were armed. By the time they saw our boys they shot at them and killed one of them, this is the body you are seeing here,” he had alleged.

However, an indigene of Okwagbe who spoke on the condition of anonymity, alleged that four indigenes of Okwagbe had been killed by Owahwa youths.

“They attacked and killed two of our indigenes that went to the bush. Then they also attacked another two on bike coming from Oginibo.

“They shot one of them on the neck, we rushed him to the hospital but he died while the other died on the spot. That is the blood you are seeing there. So four our persons have died,” the source said.