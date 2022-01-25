From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The police have said they have arrested a man, Kelechi, suspected to have murdered his lover and absconded with their child in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Kelechi allegedly fled days before neighbours in his compound at Woke Street, off Cherubim Road, Mile 3 Diobu, Port Harcourt, discovered the decomposing body of his lover, Ifeoma Uzoigwe, popularly called Oyibo, in their apartment.

Caretaker of the compound, Mr. Chinonye Anurum, told journalists, yesterday, that he was called by Nkpolu Police Division, Mile 3 Diobu, last Thursday, and was taken to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID).

He said that, at SCIID, he wrote another statement after the first statement he wrote in December, when he first reported the incident to Nkpolu Police Division.

Mr. Anurum disclosed that the suspect was arrested by Nkpolu Police Division with the help of the suspect’s immediate family, who trailed him to his hideout almost a month after the incident.

Anurum disclosed that the tenants got to know about the incident, which reportedly occurred early December 2021, through the deceased’s female friend.

Another version of the story, according to what Anurum said he got, was that the victim was sick for three days before she died, though the suspect did not tell anybody in the compound.

Meanwhile, Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign has commended the suspect’s relatives for the role they played, which led to his arrest.

Last December, Anurum’s neighbours discovered the dead body of Ifeoma four days after the suspect fled with their 18 months old daughter.