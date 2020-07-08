Okey Sampson, Umuaiha

The founder of the Assemblies of Light Bearer Greater Church of

Lucifer, popularly known as Church of Satan, Ohafia, Abia State,

Ifekwe Udo has been arrested by Abia State command of the Nigeria

police and his church allegedly pulled down by youths in the area.

Ohafia is the home town of popular tele-evangelist, Rev (Dr) Uma

Ukpai.

This is coming as the chairman of Ohafia Local Government Area, Hon

Fred Idika said the council would not want Udo and his Church of Satan

to come back in the area as he was a bad influence to the community.

It was gathered that police arrested Udo, also known as Lucifer or

Fada-Fada earlier in the week for violating the lockdown protocol

directives of both the state and federal government.

Udo, who is reported to own a brothel in Ohafia was also said to have

been arrested for allegedly terrorizing the community and this led to

the youth of the area destroying the satanic images outside his church

when he was arrested.

A native of the community who gave his name simply as Kalu said people

of Ohafia knew his evil practices but nobody could confront him

because of his claimed connections with evil forces.

“There is nothing people cannot do now just for money and power. He

claims to have the power Satan has. He is known to use voodoo power on

his members and has been getting away with so many things until now.

“It was a thing of joy and happiness for the people of Ohafia around

the world that this man has been arrested by the police. Udo became

popular few years back when he established his Church of Satan and

began to give some jobless youths in the community motorcycles on hire

purchase”.

Chairman of Ohafia Local Government Area, Idika said the state

commissioner of police alerted them that the founder of the Church of

Satan, Ohafia violated the COVID-19 protocol directives and that they

were coming down to shut the place, and that police went there with

the Mobile Court to shut down the church.

The council boss said before now, Udo and others had been arrested by

police from Force Headquarters, Abuja “under offend I do not know

about, but until they are arraigned, we should be able to know why

they were arrested”.

The Council boss said even if the founder of the church of Satan was

release, the council “would not want him to continue with what he is

during in Ohafia because he is a very bad influence on the community”.