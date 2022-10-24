From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command has arrested four suspects who broke into deserted homes of flood victims and looted their property.

The suspects, two teenage secondary school boys and two others, were arrested behind Kuch Utebe area of Makurdi, the state capital after they broke into a building in a flooded part of the community.

The police said Terkaa Terhemen, Dagun Tavershima, both aged 16 as well as Nongo Aondosoo and Aondongu John were arrested while trying to escape with the stolen items using a canoe.

Speaking to journalists, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Catherine Anene, said after the flood-ravaged part of the state and displaced some residents around the river bank and environs, some young men constructed a locally made canoe and used same to navigate their way to break into houses.

She said the boys were arrested with some of the properties including foam, flat screen television, gas cylinder, set of pots and other household items.

She lamented that “Some of these flood victims have not returned to their homes and so are not aware of this fact that suspects broke into their houses and took away their valuables.

“We will have to contact them for them to know that their property were removed from their houses.”

Anene who said the suspects will be charged to court pointed out that “if they are underage, the court will determine what happens to them, there is a juvenile court, they will be arraigned as soon as investigation is completed.

One of the suspects, Aondongu, a mechanic, expressed regret for his acts and pleaded for a second chance you mend his ways.

“I regret what I have done and I advise other children not to ever do this. If I am given a second chance, I will turn a new leaf and concentrate on his handiwork.”