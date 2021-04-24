From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Police in Enugu have arrested 25-year-old Chukwudi Chukwu for allegedly swapping the ATM card of his victim with the intention to commit fraud.

The suspect, who was said to have swapped the UBA ATM card of his female victim with another ATM, was arrested at Chime Avenue, Enugu, while trying to obtain funds from the account at another bank.

Police spokesman Daniel Ndukwe in a statement on Saturday said the suspect confessed to being a member of a syndicate which specialises in swapping the ATM cards of unsuspecting victims with nonfunctional cards.

Ndukwe further stated that the police recovered 9 ATM cards of different banks and a tricycle with registration number ENU677WW, belonging to the syndicate.

He revealed that an intense but discreet investigation was ongoing to arrest and bring to book other members of the crime syndicate, including the suspect’s accomplices who escaped arrest.