From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested members of a three-man cult gang operating around Lungu axis of Galadima area of Abuja.

Command spokesperson Yusuf Mariam, who made the disclosure on Monday, said the police also arrested a three-man car snatching syndicate and recovered a Toyota vehicle stolen at gunpoint from the owner along Nicon Junction.

Yusuf said one of the car thieves was killed during an exchange of fire between the criminals and the police while two others escaped with gunshot wounds.

Items recovered from the arrested gang members – James Oche, 22, Promise Richard, 21 and Emmanuel Moses, 27 – include a locally-fabricated gun and a knife.

Yusuf said in a statement:

‘The FCT Police Command in the wee hours of Sunday 18th April, 2021, arrested a three-man cultist gang operating along Lungu axis of Galadima.

‘The suspects were arrested while preparing to attack some residents by Police Operatives from Galadima Division during a routine patrol. The suspected cultists further stated that they have carried out several robbery operations within the city. The suspects are: James Oche, 22 years, Promise Richard, 21 years and Emmanuel Moses 27, years, all male. Exhibits recovered are: one (1) locally fabricated gun and one (1) knife.

‘In another development on the same date, Police Operatives from Mabushi Division foiled an attempt to snatch a vehicle along Nicon Junction. In prompt response to a distress call by the victim of the car theft, the diligent Police Operatives on duty gave the suspects a hot chase and recovered the vehicle, however, the three-man car snatching syndicate engaged the Operatives in a gun duel, consequently, one of the suspects sustained gunshot injuries and was taken to the hospital where the doctor confirmed him dead while the other two fled. Exhibit recovered: one (1) black colour Toyota Corolla. Effort is in top gear to arrest the fleeing suspects.

‘The suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.

‘The Command implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883, to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) number: 09022222352.’