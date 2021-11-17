From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The Imo State police command has arrested a local gun manufacturer,Ozor Nwako from Isiozi,Umuakachi in Isu Njaba council area of the State alongside ,Obiaka Uchenna and Michael Ihunna,caught with a POS machine.

Uchenna and Ihunna according to a statement by the police spokesperson in the State,Mike Abattam are notorious armed robbers terrorising the State with dangerous arms bought from Nwako who manufactures the guns for them.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The police image maker said that it was actually the arrest of the 2 armed robbers that led to the apprehension of the gun manufacturer later on in his house after their confession.

According to the police spokesman, the arrest was as a result of the charge by the State commissioner of police,Rabiu Hussaini on his men to rid the State of crime.

Following his orders, Abattam said,the police embarked on vigorous stop and search patrol on the nook and crannies of the State and eventually paid off with the arrest of the gun manufacturer who claimed to be a welder and his gang.

“Investigation is ongoing and efforts are on top gear to arrest other members of their gang mention during interrogation . However, as soon as investigation is concluded the suspects will be charge to court .” Abattam assured.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .