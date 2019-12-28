Tony Osauzo, Benin

A hoodlum who scaled the fence and landed at the premises of the old house of the Deputy Governor of Edo State in Jattu in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, has been arrested by a Policeman on duty.

It was learnt that two groups of boys in the community had a fight early in the day and were separated.

But apparently not done with the fight, one of the groups returned to launch attack on their opponents on Fridayevening.

It was gathered that the opponents fought back and in the process one of the fleeing‎ attackers in a bid to escape, scaled the fence and landed in the premises of the Deputy Governor’s house with a local gun allegedly in his possession.

The suspect, Victor John, was said to have been arrested by a policeman on duty. He was said to have named four other members with whom they carried out the attack on their opponents.