The suspects were accused of invading and attacking the Ebonyi Divisional Police Headquarter, Ugbodo, and killing of an Inspector and a Sergeant on duty.

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer ( PPRO), Chris Anyanwu,the command said the gunmen attacked the station on the 22nd of May 2021 at about 12noon.

SP Anyanwu said that ever since the incident, that the operatives of the Command’s Tactical teams had been on the trail of the hoodlums, adding that from credible information, the hoodlums were intercepted along Ishieke Road in a yellow mini-bus without a registration number.

He said that on sighting the police team, the hoodlums opened fire on them but men of the command in a swift response demobilized their vehicle and in the midst of a stampede that ensued, some of the hoodlums fled while two were arrested.