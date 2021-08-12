From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Operatives of Ogun State Police Command have arrested a herdsman with AK 47 rifle.

The suspect, simply identified as Mohammed, according to the spokesperson of the police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, was arrested on August 10, in Iwoye Ketu, Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of the State.

Oyeyemi explained that Mohammed’s arrest followed information received by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Imeko Divisional Headquarters that two young herdsmen, suspected to be Fulani, were sighted at the CAC Oha Forest, in Iwoye Ketu town, with the assault rifle.

Upon the information, the DPO quickly mobilised his men, hunters, vigilante operatives and men of the So Safe Corps and stormed the forest.

“After hours of combing the forest, one Mohammed was seen hiding in the bush with one AK 47 rifle, and he was promptly arrested.

“The arrested armed boy is strongly suspected to be a member of kidnap syndicates who have been terrorising the area for quite some time now.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for discreet investigation.

“The CP also directed that the entire forest be properly combed, with the view to apprehending other members of his gang,” the P

