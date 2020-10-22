Fred Itua, Abuja

Days after some residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were killed by hoodlums, masquerading as protesters, some of the suspected arrowheads have been arrested.

FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, made the revelation while breafing newsmen after on-the-spot assessment of Apo and Dutse Alhaji areas.

He said the visit to the affected areas was to enable the Administration ascertain the level of damage and decide on how to compensate victims.

A fortnight ago, youths took to the streets of Abuja to protest alleged killings and brutality by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a unit of the Nigeria Police Force.

The protesters for several days, blocked major roads in Abuja and key government buildings were occupied for several days.

However, the protests took a worrisome dimension on Tuesday, when hoodlums infiltrated the the civil agitation and caused severe mayhem in Apo and Dutse Alhaji areas.

Cars were burnt, houses razed and about six persons were confirmed dead. Normalcy was restored to the troubled spots by a combined team of security agents.