Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested one Cephas Iliya ‘m’ 27 years of Kaduna State for killing one Martins Omeri, a Deputy Chief Auditor in the office of the Accountant General of Federation, Abuja.

The victim is a resident of Navy Estate Karshi in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

A statement signed by the State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Rahman Nansel and issued to newsmen in Lafia said on 24/11/2020 at about 1145hrs, the personnel attached to Karshi Division acted on credible intelligence and arrested the suspect at Arab area, FCT Abuja.

According to the statement, a coordinated and diligent search was conducted in his apartment where the following items belonging to the deceased were recovered as exhibit: One Infinix phone, Laptop, Clothing, pair of shoe, Clipper, Beddings and few other properties.

The suspect confessed that, he sneaked into the house of the deceased at the dead of the night on 17th November, 2020 while he was asleep and killed him.

The suspect said he used a log wood to perpetrate act as as the victim dead body was discovered on 19th November, 2020.

Meanwhile the Nasarawa State Commissioner of Police, CP Bola Longe psc(+) has directed that, the case should be transferred to State Criminal and Investigation Department, Lafia for an exhaustive investigation after which the suspect will be arraigned in the Court of law.

The Police Commissioner however enjoins members of the public to thoroughly screen and get to know the family of those they intend to employ as house help before doing so to avoid further occurance.