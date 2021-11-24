From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Police Command, has arrested a housewife, Sule Nana, for faking her own kidnap with the aim of getting a sum of N50,000 from her husband.

The police also nabbed a dismissed Cop, Ayo Samuel, in connection with alleged cases of kidnappings and robberies that had been perpetrated in the state and environs in recent time.

Parading the woman who faked her own abduction among other kidnap suspects in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital yesterday, the Police Commissioner, Mr. Tunde Mobayo, said the suspect was arrested by the police, after intensive investigation. As for Samuel, the police chief, said the suspect confessed to be a member of the kidnapping gang that had participated in different kidnappings and robberies in the state.

Mobayo, represented by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, said the RRS operatives on 20th November, 2021, got a distress call from one Nana that she was kidnapped by unknown gunmen along Ifaki-Oye-Ekiti road alongside other passengers.

“She called her husband that the kidnappers were demanding a sum of N50,000 ransom before she could be released. The RRS operatives in their investigation combed the bush along Ifaki/Oye-Ekiti before it was later discovered that Nana kidnapped herself to get money from her relatives. She has confessed to the commission of the crime”.

Mobayo also paraded a fugitive suspect, Dele Jimoh and Ayeni Blessing, who were among the kidnap kingpins that abducted a petrol dealer, Alhaji Suleiman Akinbami, in Ado Ekiti on January 10, 2021,

The CP added that the arrest was sequel to the earlier nabbing of one Adebayo Akeem Banji, Ogunremi Bunmi, Ige Adu and Jimoh Fayoke, on the 6th of November, 2021, for alleged conspiracy, armed robbery, burglary, kidnapping, murder and unlawful possession of firearms.

Mobayo said Dele and Blessing allegedly fled upon realising that some of the members of his criminal gang had been nabbed by RRS operatives and had made confessional statements.

“Police investigation also led to the arrest of one Johnson Apotire, who confessed to be a member of the notorious kidnapping gang and further stated that he usually impersonate Fulani herdsmen due to his physical resemblance to a Fulani man.

“Dele was arrested in Ilorin, Kwara State, who confessed to be the third in command of the notorious kidnapping gang. He stated that he specialized in burglary and stealing, including motorcycle and had burgled more than ten shops/houses, carted away more than 12 motorcycles”.

Mobayo also paraded one Mubarak Bello and his accomplice, Ali Ibrahim, for allegedly masterminding the kidnap of Shekinah Abdulahi and demanded a sum of N50,000 as ransom.

The CP saluted the Military, NSCDC, Amotekun, local hunters, traditional rulers and other stakeholders for their cooperation and support that had helped the Command in clamping down on criminal elements across the State.