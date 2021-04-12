By Christopher Oji

The Delta State Police Command has arrested a suspected illicit drug dealer with large quantity of substances suspected to Indian hemp and skunk(SK).

The Command also rescued a kidnapped victim.

Giving insight on how the achievements were recorded , Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Edafe Bright, said:” On April 8, at about 5 pm Divisional Police officer ‘A’ division Warri CSP T.Y. Mahmud based on intelligence gathered dispatched quick response team that stormed a black spot within Okandeji Street Warri where Lucky Okpoko,50, of same address was arrested with the following exhibits: 545 wraps of weed suspected to be Indian hemp, 102 wraps of skunk (aka SK )and seven wraps of readymade weeds suspected to be Indian hemp. The suspect has given useful information to the police and investigation has commenced on further possible links/recoveries with a view to arrest other partners that may also be involved in such illicit drug dealings.

“In another development , Commander Eagle Net Special Squad received a distress call of an attempted robbery/kidnap at Usiefurun community by railway bridge of Ughelli south LGA , the commander mobilized operatives to the area, on their arrival, the hoodlums on sighting the police opened fire on them;the police retaliated in full force, the unrelenting efforts and the superior fire power of the police made the hoodlums to abandon the victim and escaped to a nearby bush with gunshot injuries.

“The victim Mr. James Emmanuel ,was eventually rescued and in the process and his snatched Toyota Venza SUV, white in color with registration number :GBJ 456 FD was recovered. Efforts are being intensified for the possible arrest of the fleeing hoodlums suspected to have escaped with bullet injuries.

“The Commissioner of Police Delta State, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, has continued to assure Deltans that he is in the state with a clear mandate of reducing crime to the barest minimum ; part of the working ways are proactive measures being put in place across the states, and DPOS are always on the red alert in a bid to ensure total compliance with the commissioner of police directivea.

“The commissioner of police is appealing to members of the public to continue to support the police by giving credible information that will help in bringing these criminals to book while also assuring members of the public that their identity will be treated with utmost confidentiality”.