The Nigerian Police Force have confirmed the arrest of a certain Gambo Yakubu in Kano State for impersonating Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa with the intent of defrauding them.

Ahmed Musa had been without a club and seeking fresh challenges since leaving Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr on mutual consent a few weeks ago.

The Nigerian international, who has been training alone in the country ahead of a possible move during the January transfer window, recently announced that his pet project, Ahmed Musa Sports Centre, was nearing commissioning.

But the former CSKA Moscow star had been concerned about a personality problem with reports that someone was going around Kano town, posing as Musa, and defrauding unsuspecting members of the public, of huge sums of money before he was nabbed.

The end has, however, come for Musa’s troubles as the Police have confirmed the arrest of the suspect, a certain Gambo Yakubu.

The 30-year-old Musa look-alike had allegedly been selling forms to youths with the promise of registering them with the Ahmed Musa Sports Centre and helping them secure contracts to play abroad.