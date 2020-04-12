Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Poice Command has arrested a police Inspector for allegedly extorting a motorist and refunded the money to the victim.

Lagos State police public relations officer, DSP Bala Elkana said,” the attention of Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to a video on social media in which an Inspector was captured counting N40,000 he extorted from the owner of a vehicle he impounded for violating restriction of movement order.

After analysing the video, the culprit was identified and arrested. He is Inspector Taloju Martin, attached to Ago police station as Station Officer (SO). The complainant has also been identified. The money extorted has been recovered and handed over to him by the Commissioner of Police. The Commissioner of Police Lagos State police command , CP Hakeem Odumosu ,has ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Charge of Criminal Investigation to carry out an in depth investigation into the activities of Ago police station as a whole.

Meanwhile, the Inspector arrested has been handed over to the Provost Marshall for Orderly Room Trials (ORT). Commissioner of Police has reaffirmed his stance against corrupt practices and impunity. Members of the public will be updated on the outcome of the investigation”.