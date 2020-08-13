Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of 67 members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), including their herbalist at Mmahu Egbema.

According to a press statement by the state police image-maker, Orlando Ikeokwu, the members were arrested for unlawful gathering, among other crimes.

He recalled that the arrested IPOB members had converged somewhere in Owerri North area of the state on August 9, before moving in groups to Egbema, where they were said to be arrested at a checkpoint by soldiers.

Ikeokwu said the soldiers called the police for reinforcement and the IPOB members were arrested and taken to the state police command, Owerri.

Ikeokwu alleged that the arrested Igbo group were heading to the residence of one Cyprian Amadi in Abashieke, Egbema in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area said to be a herbalist to fortify themselves against bullet penetration.

The police public relation officer also claimed that the group was planning an attack on security agencies with the aim of snatching weapons.

He recalled that the suspected herbalist had removed bullets from one of the IPOB members who had gunshot injuries in the past.

Ikeokwu added: “It is also noteworthy that the group attacked and snatched two rifles from police operatives during a violent protest in 2018, of which the rifles were later recovered from a kidnap gang in a robbery operation.”

He, however, warned that the police would not tolerate any form of gathering from the group, which he said has been proscribed by the Federal Government.

However, IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, has debunked police allegation that those arrested were going for spiritual fortification exercise at the residence of a herbalist.

Powerful urged the Nigeria security operatives to leave IPOB alone and face their challenges at the Southern Kaduna.

“Nigeria security operatives are deriving joy in arresting and slaughtering of IPOB family members since 2015 while their brothers Fulani terrorists herdsmen and their Boko Haram counterpart are busy causing mayhem throughout Nigeria without security officers struggle to stop them.

“Every day, Nigeria government, police and other security agencies support all killings going on particularly the recent ones in Southern Kaduna and Azikoro town in Bayelsa State.