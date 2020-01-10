Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A notorious kidnapping kingpin, Desmond Ituje, believed to be terrorising workers at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH), Oghara in Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state, one, has been arrested by a crack team of police operatives.

The dreaded ring leader of an infamous kidnapping syndicate has been giving medical personnel and other caregivers at the hospital sleepless nights.

He is believed to have led his gang members on several kidnapping escapades, fleecing the victims and their relatives of their hard-earned money.

The latest of his escapades was the abduction of the president of DELSUTH’s Resident Doctors in Oghara, Dr. Jerry Isogun in November last year. Isogun regained freedom after three hellish days in captivity.

But the game was up for Ituje who hails from Okpara Waterside in Ethiope East Local Government Area, as he was apprehended on Wednesday by the crack team operatives who had discreetly been trailing him for months.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa, confirmed the arrest of the suspect, saying that documents belonging to Dr. Isogun, his November 2019 victim, were recovered.

“A notorious kidnapper who was involved in the abduction of a medical doctor at DELSUTH, Oghara has been arrested by my men.

“He has confessed his involvement in serial kidnapping incidents in the area. We have recovered the doctor’s credentials they took away,” Inuwa said.

He added that the high-profile suspect made some confessional statement regarding members of his gang and that the police crack team was already on their trail.