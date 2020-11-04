Paul Orude Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has expressed appreciation to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu for the arrest of kidnappers of his elder brother Adamu Mohammed Duguri in March.

The governor also disclosed that the killers of the member representing Dass constituency in August, Musa Mante have also been apprehended.

He disclosed this on Wednesday when the Catholic Bishop of Bauchi Diocese, Most Reverend Hillary Dachelem paid him a courtesy call at Government House, Bauchi.

Mohammed Duguri was kidnapped in March, at his residence in Bauchi, shortly the governor announced that he had contracted the deadly coronavirus while Mante was brutally murdered in his residence in Baraza while his two wives and son were abducted.

The retired Deputy Comptroller General of Customs confirmed to journalists that he paid a whooping N50 million to his abductors to regain his freedom while Mante’s wives and son were also released.

“About my brother, yes he was abducted when I was in isolation but because of the good governance we want to thank the Inspector General of Police who came with all the force including those who masterminded and killed our member. I want to seize this opportunity to say that all of them have been arrested,” Governor Mohammed said.

“They are facing the wrath of the law and we will not leave any stone unturned to allow miscreants, criminals to go scot-free.

“Anybody who does that he should be rest assured that we have a good rapport and arraignment with the police and other security agencies to catch up with them,” he assured.

The governor observed that security reports indicated that kidnappings have resumed in border communities around the Fargore forest in Ningi, Toro, Tafawa Balewa, and Alkaleri local governments of the state and assured that their activities would soon end.

“We are happy that our security agencies are working hard and we have seen what the airforce, military and the police are doing. They have been kidnapping and killing but recently due to the intensification of joint patrols we have been able to secure the release of all those abducted by the kidnappers,” he said

Governor Mohammed also assured that the administration in conjunction with the State Assembly was supporting the security operatives in the state to eliminate criminals in the Liman Katagum junction.

He charged religious and traditional institutions to join and with the administration to rid the state of crime and criminality.

Earlier Bishop Dachelem on behalf of the priests, religious and laity of the Catholic Diocese of Bauchi which comprised of Bauchi and Gombe States thanked the governor for his good governance and peace enjoyed since his inception May last year.

Dachelem expressed sympathy over the kidnapped of his elder brother and the assassination of the member representing Dass.

He observed that the governor’s style of leadership which is all inclusive has numerous successes including tackling of COVID 19, among others and led to peace and tranquility in the state and pledged that the Diocese and faithful will continue to give him the needed support to succeed.