Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Police Force Headquarters in Abuja has announced the arrest of three suspected kidnappers said to be responsible for the abduction of a Channels Television reporter, Mr. Friday Okeregbe, on March 22, in Abuja.

Okeregbe, was abducted at a location in Lugbe along the Abuja International Airport road while returning from a mechanic workshop where he had gone to repair his car.

Men of the anti-kidnapping unit arrested the suspects, Hanniel Patrick, 29, from Akwa Ibom State, Abdulwahab Isah, 28, and Salisu Mohammed, 32, both from Kogi State, were arrested at various locations in Abuja.

During his abduction, the journalist was taken a hideout somewhere in Karimo, Abuja, where he was held for days and kept incommunicado.

Items recovered from the suspects included a locally made revolver, three rounds of live AK47 ammunition, one battle axe, phones and masks with which they blindfold their victims.