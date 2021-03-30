From Molly kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Police Command has arrested five suspected kidnappers linked to the recent kidnappings at Kiyi Village, Abuja.

Police Public Relations Officer, FCT, Maryam Yusuf, in a statement, said the suspects were arrested at Kuje and Daki-biu area of Abuja between Friday 26 and Sunday 28 of March 2021, during coordinated intelligent operations by operatives from Dawaki Division and the command’s anti-kidnapping squad.

Yusuf said the suspects include Abdullahi Haruna, Haruna Musa, Iliyasu Adamu, Micheal Paul and Salisu Abdullahi.

He said the suspects, who confessed to be supplying logistics to the kidnap syndicate operating in Kiyi village, were in possession of 2 AK-47 rifles, one Bajaj motorcycle and 30 rounds of live 7.62mm ammunition. He said all the suspects will be arraigned in court when investigation is concluded.