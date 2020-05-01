TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Anti-Cultism Unit of Rivers State police command has arrested members of a kidnap gang who abducted, killed and buried three students of University of Port Harcourt in a shallow grave in Etoo, Eleme Local Government area of Rivers state.

Our correspondent gathered that the undergraduates were kidnapped on April 7, 2020.

One of the suspects, Friday Akpan, who spoke to newsmen, said they abducted the victims (Joy Adoki, Nelson Nwafor and Fortune Obimba ) on the order of one Bright, who told them the victims betrayed him after money was paid in the account of one of the victims.

The arrested suspect explained that they killed and buried the three undergraduates after raping the female among them, Joy Adoki.

Briefing newsmen, the spokesperson for Rivers State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), disclosed that the Anti-Cultism Unit led by its commander, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Collins Shadar, swung into action after a case of kidnap of the three undergraduates was reported to the unit.

Omoni stated that following discreet investigation by the unit led by CSP Shadar, the suspects were arrested and one of them led the police to the place where the undergraduates were killed and buried.

The PPRO stated that an AK 47 rifle, pistol, three magazines, 72 rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the suspects.

The decomposed bodies of the victims were exhumed by the police while investigation is ongoing.