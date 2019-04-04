Raphael Ede, Enugu

Enugu State Police Command, yesterday, announced the arrest of two members of the dreaded kidnappers who allegedly kidnapped and murdered, Reverend Father Clement Ugwu, a Catholic priest of Enugu Diocese, in March.

Late Fr. Ugwu was kidnapped in his parish, St. Mark Catholic Church, Obinofia Ndiuno, in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu state, on March 13, at about 9:00pm; shortly after he was said to have returned from a meeting.

A statement the Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, issued yesterday night, said the two suspects were arrested in the hideout at Area 1, Garki, Abuja, on March 28, by operatives of Enugu command.

Amaraizu said: “The Enugu State Police Command wishes to inform members of the public, particularly the good people of the State that some of the suspected dreaded kidnappers who were connected with the kidnap and murder of one Rev. Fr. Clement Ugwu, Parish Priest of St. Marks Catholic Church, Obinofia Ndiuno in Ezeagu LGA have been arrested.

“Two of the suspects who gave their names as Sunday Chibuko, a native of Umunna Ndiagu in Ezeagu Council Area, aged 32 years and Benjamin Osogwu, a native of Obollo Eke in Udenu LGA, aged 28 years, were arrested in their hideout at Area 1 Garriki Abuja on March 28, 2019 by the operatives of the command working on intelligence information.

“The suspects are helping the Command in their investigations with a view to arresting the remaining fleeing members of their gang,” Amaraizu said.