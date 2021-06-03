From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Police Command has arrested a three-member robbery gang that specialises in robbing unsuspecting members of the public of their belongings in Port Harcourt.

The suspects, Chukwudi Ani, Edwin Chibuike Okike and a female, Chidimma Eze, were arrested by policemen around the Choba/Obiri Ikwerre axis of the state capital.

State Police Public Relations Officer PPRO Nnamdi Omoni, a Superintendent of Police (SP), confirmed their arrest in a statement issued in Port Harcourt.

Omoni disclosed that the suspects were nabbed after they had successfully robbed Mr Simon Ibrahim, who was on his way to make a deposit in the bank.

He said that the gang members drove in a Mazda car and lured Ibrahim into their vehicle and dispossessed him of the money.

According to the PPRO, luck ran out on them when the victim raised the alarm that alerted the Police and they were immediately arrested and detained at Choba Police Station.

The Command’s spokesman hinted that the victim had in possession the sum of N1.5 million.

He, however, added that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Eboka Friday, has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation (SCID) to take over the investigation and ensure that their remnants (those at large) are arrested and prosecuted.