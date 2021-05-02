Ben Dunno, Warri

Police in Delta state have arrested a member of a notorious armed robbery and kidnapping syndicate who were the brain behind the killing of three (3) mobile policemen at a popular eatery in Ughelli and carted away their rifles early this year.

Making the arrest known in a statement signed by Acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, the arrest was made based on the intelligence gathering efforts of operatives attached to Special Anti kidnapping and cyber crime squad (SAKCCS) in Abraka community this week.

According to the statement; “The Delta state police Command has recorded another major breakthrough in its crime fighting efforts this week with the arrest of one Akpos James A.K.A general “m” 30yrs of Ekeremor Local Government area of Bayelsa State”.

“The suspect was arrested in connection to the killing of policemen at a eatery in ughelli on January10, 2021, together with several kidnapping/armed robbery cases within Abraka, Warri, Ughelli and Sapele environs.

“Upon interrogation by men of the Special Anti kidnapping and cyber crime squad (SAKCCS) who arrested him, the suspect who admitted to the crimes committed also made confessional statements and gave useful Information that led SAKCCS operatives to the gang’s hideout at Bomadi waterside this friday”.

“The operation carried out at about 0240hrs, resulted in a bloody shoot out with some other members of his gang who later gave up to the superior fire power of the invading policemen and had to abandon their camp to escape being arrested”.

“Some of the gang members who escaped with various degrees of gun shot injuries had to jump into the nearby river to escape through the use of flying boats already stationed on stand-by at the jetty to quicken their movement out of the area whenever there was an invasion or unexpected attack”.

“Items recovered at the camp include; two Ak47 rifles, one hundred and fourteen rounds of 7.62 ammunition with six magazines were recovered while the manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang is ongoing”.

“Members of the public are enjoined to help the police by giving any useful information to the police that will lead to the arrest of the other fleeing members of the gang, while assuring them that their identity will be treated with high level of confidentiality”.