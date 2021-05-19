From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Police Command has arrested a Lebanese, Kfouri Sleiman, for defiling over 10 teenage girls, at Abattoir area of Giring, Jos, Plateau State.

It was gathered that two of the girls are pregnant and were taken to police clinic for medical examination.

Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Gabriel Ubah, in a press statement, said the Command is investigating the alleged case of sexual molestation by the foreigner.

He said one Mrs Iboro Samuel, resident of Abattoir, reported at the Abattoir Police Out-Station that her 14-year-old daughter was sexually molested by the Lebanese, Kfouri Sleiman.

The said Lebanese was promptly arrested and brought to the police station. In the course of preliminary investigation, the victim denied that she was molested by the suspect.

“As the news of the arrest of the suspect spread within the locality, other seven alleged victims of the same suspect – young girls between the ages of 12 to 16 years – came forward to testify of their encounter with the suspect on various occasions, and how they were allegedly molested by him.

This led to some youths in the area taking laws into their hands and storming the residence of the suspect at the aforementioned address and that of his neighbour, another Lebanese named Elias Karka.”

The Chairperson of National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Plateau State, Mrs Jennifer Yerima and Deputy Chairperson of International Federation of Women Lawyers, Plateau State, Bar. Obioma Ngozi Achilehwu, staged a walk to the police headquarters, Jos, to demand thorough prosecution of the suspect.

The NAWOJ and Women Lawyers Chairpersons, who led their members to the Police headquarters, also demanded justice on the matter and urged parents to be conscious of what their children do at all times.

Mrs. Yerima said: “We came to the police headquarters with International Federation of Women Lawyers, in respect of a case of a Lebanese who have been taking advantage of some minors in the area.

“Our investigation shows that the man has stayed in Plateau for about 13 years and most of the young girls are familiar with him; they come around to wash plates and do menial jobs for stipends.”