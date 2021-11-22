A university lecturer, Professor Felix Anyaegbunam, has been arrested by the Ebonyi State Police Command for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old pupil.

Anyaegbunam works with the Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ikwo, Ebonyi State.

The suspect, who hails from Anambra State, was accused of sexually assaulting the victim for the past six months.

Daily Sun gathered that the victim (names withheld), from Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, stays in the suspect’s house with her father, who works as a gateman.

A Police source told us that the suspect who is a Professor of Geophysics has been arrested and detained by the command over the incident.

“The suspect is from Anambra State. His wife is also a Professor at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

“A few days ago, a whistleblower brought a report against the professor leading to his arrest and detention yesterday by the police. He is being accused of constant sexual abuse of the 12-year-old daughter of his gateman.

“The victim is from Ezza North LGA of Ebonyi State. However, she has been rescued and is currently receiving proper medical examination,” he said.

The victim while giving account of the incident told the police that she once reported the issue to her father but he did not do anything.

The victim narrated her ordeal thus: “I was living in the village with my mother. My daddy brought me to live with Prof in Abakaliki. Since June this year, the Prof has been disturbing me. He always comes into my room and does what I don’t like.

“One day around 2am, I ran to my father at the security house and told him that Prof was pressing my breast. My father told me to go back, that he will talk with him in the morning. Sometimes, I will wake up and see myself naked.

“The other day, somebody was touching me at midnight. I woke up, put on the light and saw Prof lying on my bed naked. He tried to touch me but I slapped him and pushed him out of my room. I was crying.

“One day, I woke up and my bed was soaked with blood. I didn’t know what happened. I told my father in the morning but he didn’t do anything. He used to tell me that if I leave Prof’s house, who will pay my school fees? That is how the Prof has continued to disturb me until I told my aunty in the school because I don’t like that nonsense Prof was doing.”

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident, adding that the Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Garba, has ordered investigation into the matter.

She said: “The suspect of the alleged case of rape is in Police custody now. The CP has ordered a discreet investigation into the matter, while we are awaiting the medical screening/report of the victim’.

