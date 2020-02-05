Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Gombe State Command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) says it has arrested a 64-year-old man dealing in locally-made arms in Gombe.

The suspect was traced and arrested who was identified as Abubakar Umar, in Nasarawo quarters of Gombe metropolis. His arrest followed the arrest of a 19-year-old Usman Ali of Tudun Wada quarters of the metropolis.

The police in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Obed Mary Malum, disclosed that the police had, based on credible intelligence on 20th January arrested the 19-year-old Usman Ali in possession of a locally-made pistol concealed in his person.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect claimed that he bought the said gun from one 64-year-old Abubakar Umar of Nasarawo quarters, Gombe. He was traced to his workshop where Dane-gun, locally-made pistols and other fabricated items were recovered from him,” the statement said.

According to the PPRO investigation revealed that the suspect had been in the business of selling of illegal weapons to men of the underworld for over five years.

She said while the state commissioner of the police calls for more collaborative efforts in fighting crimes in the state he restated the commitment and dedication of the police to discharging its constitutional duties in the state.