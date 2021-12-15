Operatives of the Nigeria Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) have arrested four suspects in connection with the abduction and gruesome murder of late Mrs Nneka Kalu in Ebonyi.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the diseased was earlier reported missing but was later found dead in a cassava farm on Aug. 29 in Ngugworo Community in Nguzu Edda, Afikpo South LGA of Ebonyi.

Mba said the husband of the diseased was the principal suspect in the case.

According to him, the suspects, age between 25 and 40 years, are all native of Nguzu Edda village in Afikpo South Local Council Area of Ebonyi.

He said investigations into the death of the victim followed a complaint received from the people of Ngugworo community in Ebonyi.

Mba said Ngugworo community, a border town to Abia, was where the victim resided before her decomposing body was discovered.

According to him, discrete investigations carried out by the Police team led to the arrest of the four suspects.

He said the investigations revealed that the husband of the decease had procured the services of five other criminal elements to stage the abduction of his wife.

Mba said the move was in a bid to fraudulently and hastily inherit his wife’s numerous assets including landed property, houses, money in bank and thriving business.

He said the husband had lured the wife to meet him at a junction to pick up some things for the house.

Mba said further investigations revealed how the criminals strangled the victim to death after obtaining necessary information on the whereabouts of title documents and other relevant papers of her possessions.

He said efforts are being intensified to arrest other suspects and persons indicted in the matter with a view to concluding the investigations. (NAN)

