Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A team of Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) Akokwa division in Imo State, on Tuesday arrested a 60-year-old man, Onyekwere Umunna, from Achara, in Obowo council of the state for allegedly raping and defiling a seven-year-old girl, (name withheld) from Ndiakaemeuno, Arondizuogu in Ideato North area of the state.

The state Police Public Relation Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, disclosed this to our correspondent.

According to the police image maker, the SARS team swooped on the suspect acting on an intelligence report.

The suspect, according to Ikeokwu had since confessed to the crime, while the victim had been taken to the hospital for medical examination and treatment.