The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has arrested a 62-year-old man over alleged impersonation and fraud.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, DSP Josephine Adeh said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

She said the suspect was an alleged serial fraudster who specialises in impersonating senior police and EFCC officers, as well as legal practitioners.

Adeh said the suspect was arrested following series of petitions and reports at various formations and units of the command.

She said the suspect was arrested on Sunday by the command’s intelligence asset attached to the anti-violence crime section of the criminal investigation department.

According to her, the suspect was picked at Our Lady Queen of Cathedral Church, Area 3 Abuja, where scores of unsuspecting worshippers have reportedly been defrauded by him.

“The suspect’s modus operandi is to impersonate a senior police officer between the ranks of Commissioner and Assistant Inspector General of Police.

“He also, impersonates top-ranking EFCC officials, and/or a legal practitioner who owns a law firm, and has successfully defrauded many to the tune of N10,000,000,” she said.

Adeh claimed that the suspect had confessed to be perpetrating the criminal since 1980.

According to her, upon his arrest, several forged documents, unissued police gear, tear gases and forged academic documents from various institutions of learning were recovered from him.

She said investigations and efforts were being intensified to apprehend his co-perpetrators.

Adeh explained that the suspect had no past or present affiliation with the Police at any level.

She urged the public to be weary of such unscrupulous elements who engage in impersonation for fraudulent purposes. (NAN)