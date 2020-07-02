Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested a man over alleged defilement of an eight-year-old girl in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

According to investigations the incident which happened at NIIT road, Biogbolo threw the area into frenzy when it was discovered that the suspect spent the night with the girl in his house.

Findings indicated that some people in the neighbourhood who got wind of the matter contacted the Police and the Chairperson of the DO Foundation, Mrs Dise Ogbise- Erhisere, an advocacy group against rape and violence against the girl-child.

Ogbise- Erhisere immediately sent out an emergency message to mobilize civil society groups to the scene following reports that the suspect was planning to escape.

The suspect has however denied any wrong-doing noting that he only gave the girl accommodation by allowing her to sleep in his house.

“She slept on the floor and I slept on the bed” he said.

Ogbise- Erhisere who confirmed the arrest of the man said her organisation, the Police, Kindling Hope Across Nations Initiative (KHAN), Girls Right to Education Programme (GREP) and Women Peace and Security (WPSN) Security facilitated the process that led to the arrest of the suspect.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr Asinim Butswat who also confirmed the incident and the arrest of the suspect said investigation is on-going.