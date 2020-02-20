Christopher Oji, Lagos

A member of the transport section of a pentecostal church in the Lagos has been arrested for allegedly killing his female lover and dumping her body by the side of the road.

Detectives attached to the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (SCIID), Panti, are interrogating the suspect to unravel why he dumped the body on the road.

The suspect, identified as Ejindo, a cosmetics seller, was allegedly arrested when a video of him and the deceased identified as Promise Abor, went viral on social media.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu has ordered a full investigation into the matter.

It was gathered that the CP gave directives to the Igando police station to track the suspect and the police were able to track a mechanic friend of his who led policemen to his hiding place.

The police said that the deceased, a widow and a member of the new generation church in Ijesha, had been dating the suspect after the demise of her husband four years ago.

The police alleged that Ejindo had allegedly poisoned the deceased when they went out on that fateful day.

The police also gathered that the suspect had allegedly picked up the deceased from her house at Igando before she met her death.

In his confessional statement to the police at the SCIID, the suspect alleged that the deceased took ill while they were on their way out of their hotel at Idimu area of Lagos.

He further alleged that the deceased, who sat in the back seat of the car, started coughing and choking minutes after they drove past Igando General Hospital.

“As she was coughing, she started sounding a little faint. I asked if she needed water and she said yes. Luckily I had a bottle of water in my car and I handed it over to her. She drank a little but the traffic was heavy.

“I asked her if I should take her to the hospital. I was not hearing what she was saying clearly, so I turned back when I got to Isheri. Because of the traffic, I hit the street and parked my car. It was late. She struggled out of the car and sat down by the roadside.

“An elderly couple who met us by the side of the road thought that my car ran over her, but I quickly explained the situation that it was none of such thing. I explained my predicament to them. They helped me to take off her top and bra. I kept the bra in small nylon. She regained her strength and we drove off. As we were approaching Igando, she started coughing again. I pulled off the road. She came down again but I was hoping that she would soon regain her strength again. Some people who met us tried to offer help, but she slumped. I bolted because I was so afraid. I am sorry; I did not kill her,” he added.

A police officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity said: “He is telling a cock and bull story. There is more to the death than meets the eyes.

“The man claimed he is a born again Christian, the woman is a born again too. They put on an apron, deceiving people, yet they were committing adultery. If his conscience was clear, why should he dump the body without reporting to their church or the woman’s relatives? If not because of people who saw the two and took their photographs, the man would have escaped justice. We will soon get to the root of the matter,” the police source said.