Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police command has arrested a 50-year -old man, Oyenma, for allegedly beating his wife to death.

But in a swift reaction, Onyema, who denied the allegation, told Daily Sun that his wife died as a result of heart attack.

The deceased, Esther Onyema, who was the proprietor of Brilliant kids Nursery and Primary school, according to the police died after she was allegedly brutalised by her husband.

A senior police officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity as he was not supposed to speak with the press, alleged that medical report showed that Esther died as a result of the injuries she sustained during the numerous beating she suffered in the hands of her husband.

But the suspect in his confessional statement denied beating his wife on the fateful day that she died.

“We have been having problems for sometime. She moved out of the house simply because I had no money. She went to stay with Pastor Friday. I suspect that she is having an affairs with the pastor.

“Before the unfortunate incident occurred, I came back from work sometime in January this year only to find out from my children that their mother had left the house. It was Pastor Friday that scattered my home.

“For three days I was looking for her ,but on the fourth day, I discovered that she had moved in to stay with the pastor. When I went there I saw her wearing only wrapper while the pastor was wearing only boxers.”

“When I tried to confront her, Pastor Friday gave me the beating of my life. He said I should leave his house. Before I knew what was happening, he had wrestled me to the ground.

“All attempts I made to ensure that she returned to the house were rebuffed. On January 16, I went to her school located at Ladi-Lak, Bariga area of Lagos, only to find her standing by the gate.”