Tony John, Port Harcourt

A man, identified as Justice, has been arrested by Choba Divisional Police headquarters, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for allegedly defiling a nine-year-old daughter of his neighbour.

The incident occurred at a popular mini Estate in Aluu community, Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state; and the suspect has been transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Port Harcourt.

Meanwhile, attention of leadership of civil rights council in the state was drawn to the case by Nnenna Chikere, when members of the suspect’s family were making frantic efforts to settle with the victim’s family.

Daily Sun gathered that the mother of the girl was washing her pant when she noticed blood stain.

The mother called the victim and grilled her to know what brought about the blood stain since she was not up to the puberty age.

Upon interrogation, the girl disclosed that it was the suspect (Justice), their neighbour, who forced and slept with her on two occasions and threatened to kill her, if she tells anybody.

It was further gathered that Justice fled from the compound after having carnal knowledge of the girl the second time; but, he was arrested by policemen following a discreet investigation.

Medical examination conducted on the victim showed that she was penetrated and there were bruises in and around her private part.

However, the leadership of civil rights council has urged the victim’s uncle not to compromise.

The council said they had earlier informed the Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) in the state, Nnamdi Omoni, of the incident.