Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Police Zonal Criminal Investigation Department of the newly created Zone 13, Ukpo, Anambra State has arrested Sir Izuchukwu (surname withheld) for allegedly defrauding unsuspecting members of the public of money to the tune of N14 million .

The suspect was able to defraud his victims after he allegedly dropped the name of Assistant Inspector-General Of Police, Mr Danmallam Mohammed .

Izuchukwu, a local chief from Ukpo, a community in Dunukofia Local Government Area of the state, was paraded at the zonal headquarters Tuesday night.

He was said to had presented himself to unsuspecting victims as an aide to the AIG in charge of the zone, Mohammed.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the zone (ZPPRO), DSP Nkeiruka Nwode, in a statement, said that the suspect also presented himself as the chairman of Zone 13 Stakeholders forum.”

The statement reads: “In an effort to nip fraudulent tendencies in the bud, on September 21 , operatives attached to Zonal CID Zone 13, Ukpo arrested Sir Izuchukwu , 35 ,of Ukpo Dunukofia LGA, who has been posing as an aide to AIG Mohammed , an impersonation that gave him the opportunity to defraud unsuspecting traders and bourgeoisies in the state of their hard earned money.

“The suspect had lied to the victims that he was raising funds for the furnishing of a residential Quarters and installing a sound proof generating set for the AIG. He cornered Sir Chris Okeke, Nwaigwe Daniel ,both of G20 Foundation Awka, and collected N7,300,000 from them.

“The said Izuchukwu, also obtained with false pretence from the following persons: Chidi Igor Okoye (N240,000), Benson Okoye (N185,000), Umugama village (N100,000), Prince Okoyeze (N100,000), and Chukwudi Okeke (N210,000).

Others are: Prof Anika Sylvanus (N50,000) Chief Nnamdi Egbuha (gas cylinder), Ndubuisi Onwuakpa (one horse power air conditioner).

“The suspect also defrauded the sum of N1,000,000 from Ifeanyi Umeh Lovelyn on behalf of the Anglican Bishop of Awka, Most Revd. Alexander Ibezim.”

“The suspect had also approached Mr. Akunwata Chuka Modebe to join him in the forum he created to support the creation and activities of the newly created Zone 13 police headquarters and allegedly convinced him to pay the sum of N1 million on September 1 which he transferred to him.”