Christopher Oji

A member of the transport section of one of the fasted growing Pentecostal Churches in the country has been arrested for allegedly killing his female lover and dumping her body on Igando road in Lagos.

Detectives attached to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, are interrogating the suspect to unravel why he dumped the body on the side of the road.

The suspect, Ejindo, a cosmetic seller, was allegedly arrested when the video of him and the deceased ,Promise Abor went viral on the social media.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police ( CP) Hakeem Odumosu, had ordered full investigation into the matter.

It was gathered that the CP directed the Igando police Station to track the suspect and the police were able to track a mechanic friend of the suspect who led policemen to where Ejindo was hiding .

The police said that the deceased, a widow a member of the same church with Ejindo had been dating him after the demise of her husband four years ago. The police said they were suspecting that Ejindo may have poisoned her during their outings that fateful day.

The police also gathered that the suspect allegedly picked up the deceased from her house at Igando before she met her death.

In his confessional statement to the police , Ejindo claimed that the deceased developed sickness while they were on their way out out of their meeting joint at Idimu area of the state .

Ejindo further claimed that the deceased who sat in the back seat of his car started coughing and choking, minutes after they drove past Igando General hospital.

“As she was coughing she started sounding a little faint. I discovered that the sickness was getting serious and asked if she needed water and she said yes. Luckily I had a bottled water in my car which I handed over to her. She drank a little, but the traffic was heavy and I was thinking of what next to do.

“I asked her if I should take her to the hospital, but she was too in audible . I was not hearing what she was saying clearly ,so I turned back when I got to Isheri. Because of the traffic, I entered a street and parked my car. It was late. at night .She struggled out of the car and sat down by the roadside.

“An elderly couple who met us by the side of the road thought that my car ran over her and started raising the alarm, but I quickly explained our predicament to them. They helped to take off her top and bra. I kept the bra in a small nylon bag. When she later regained her strengths,I was happy and we started the journey ones again . As we were approaching Igando, she started coughing again. I pulled my car o off the road again. She came down again but I was hoping that she would soon regain her strength again. Some people who met us tried to offer helping hands,but this time around she slumped. I bolted away because I was so afraid . I am sorry,I did not kill her,” he added.