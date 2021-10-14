From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Operatives of Enugu State Police Command have arrested one Mr. Ikechukwu Nwobodo for the murder of his son, 32-year-old Chika Nwobodo.

The incident happened at Ogbozinne-Ndiagu, Akpugo Community in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State on Monday.

Also arrested are two members of a local vigilante in the area who allegedly assisted Mr Ikechukwu, a retired teacher, in the act.

It was learnt that the deceased was discharged from a psychiatric hospital on the night the father allegedly conspired with some local security personnel and tied him up.

It was further learnt that the father allegedly severed his head with an iron rod, leaving him to bleed to death.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of Enugu State Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, said that three suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, while the command’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), has commenced investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death.

