From Rose Ejembi Makurdi

Benue State Police Command said it has arrested one suspect in connection with the murder of Mrs. Eunice Aghanya, wife of retired police commissioner, Ibezimako Aghanya. Commissioner of Police, Benue State, Audu Madaki, who disclosed this in a statement, yesterday, also ordered investigation into the murder.

A statement made available to Daily Sun by Benue State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, explained how the deceased’s body was discovered in her house on Saturday morning.

“Information was received on March 13, 2021, at about 0930hrs that Chief (Mrs.) Eunice Aghanya, wife to Ebezimako Aghanya (Retd.), who resides at Austin Iwar Street, off David Mark Bye-pass, Makurdi, could not be seen by her co-chiefs who had planned to pay a courtesy call on a royal father in Makurdi.

“Police detectives who received this report swiftly moved to her house where she lived alone, behind her bakery.

“Her car was parked in front of her gate and her fence broken into but her doors were locked.The team noticed blood stains on the window and curiously broke into the house where they found the lifeless body, laying in a pool of blood with a deep cut on the head.

“While commiserating with Aganya (Rtd) and family members, Madaki, ordered a full scale investigation to be carried out by detectives of the Command Criminal Investigation Department.

“He stated further that no stone will be left unturned to apprehend the culprits.”