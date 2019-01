Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Police in Igbogene community, a suburb of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, have arrested a man for the murder of two of his children.

The suspect, Samuel Sunday Otasi, aged 42, was said to have given the children Sniper to drink after tying them to a tree in the forest.

The children, Success, Miracle and Godstime, were accused of bewitching their father with sickness

Details later…