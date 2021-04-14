From John Adams, Minna

The Niger State Police Command has arrested a 35-year-old man, Umar Jibrin, for allegedly stabbing a Chief Imam to death, in Edati local government area of the state.

Forty-eight-year-old Alhaji Attaihiru Alhassan, the deceased Chief Imam, was reportedly stabbed to death with an iron rod by the suspect who claimed the cleric was caught red handed having sex with his 30-year-old wife, Aisha Umar.

After catching the late Chief Imam and his wife in the act, the suspect was said to have reported the incident to his relations, who invited the parties to a peace meeting, in order for the scandal not to be blown open.

It was said that when some good Samaritans were trying to broker peace, things turned awry, resulting in Jibrin allegedly snatching the iron rod which the deceased was holding, and used it to hit him in the neck, resulting in the death of the Chief Imam.

According to reports from the area, the youths of the town rose in support of the late Chief Imam, demanding the head of the assailant who had fled the town to Batati, in Lavun local government area.