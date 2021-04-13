From John Adams, Minna

The Niger state Police Command has arrested a 35 year old man Umar Jibrin for allegedly stabbing a Chief Imam of Enagi in the Edati local local government of Niger state to death

48 year old Alhaji Attaihiru Alhassan the deceased Chief Imam was reportedly stabbed to death with an iron rod by the suspect who claimed the cleric was caught red handed having sex with his 30 year old wife Aisha Umar.

After catching the late Chief Imam and his wife in the act, the suspect was said to have reported the incident to his relations who then invited the parties to a peace meeting in order for the scandal not to be blown open.

It was said that when some good Samaritans were trying to broker peace things turned awry resulting in Jibrin allegedly snatching the iron rod which the deceased was holding and used it to hit him in the neck resulting in the death of the Chief Imam.

According to reports from the area, the youths of the town rose in support of the late Chief Imam demanding for the head of the assailant who had fled the town to Batati in the Lavun local government area.

Police Public Relations Officer Niger State Police Command DSP Wasiu Abiodun who paraded the suspect before newsmen on Tuesday evening said but for the intervention of some elders of the town the incident would have led to assault on the police station at Enagi and the lynching of Jibrin because the youths felt the Divisional Police Officer was keeping the suspect in the cell there.

Abiodun said some elders were however able to convince the youths that Jibrin was not in the station.

“After the incident, the suspect took to his heels but was later arrested at Batati village, Lavun LGA” Abiodun said stressing that investigation into the matter has commenced after which the suspect will be charged to court.

Jibrin a father of 6 and married to two wives alleged that it was not the first time that the late Chief Imam was caught having sex with his wife but regretted his action saying ” it is the work of the devil”