Christopher Orji

It was the end of the road for 48 year-old Taiwo Abdulrauf , who specialised in luring ladies into opening bank accounts which he used to receive proceeds of fraud, following his arrest by the Police.

Abdulrauf was paraded yesterday, alongside other suspected criminals that have been terrorising Lagos State .

His modus oparandi included asking the ladies out and in the process , compel them to open bank accounts which he allegedly used to receive proceeds of internet fraud.

Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Abiodun Alabi who paraded the suspects at the Command headquarters , Ikeja , disclosed that N20 million was traced to different accounts he used.

Alabi said, ” After complaint was received about the suspect he was traced to a hotel in Ogun State where he was arrested and one unregistered Toyota Avalon car which he bought with the proceeds of the fraud was recovered from him.”

He stated that efforts were still ongoing to recover more stolen money by the suspect, adding that the suspect would be charged to court on completion of investigation.

Also paraded was one Smart Richard, an ex-convict who was arrested for allegedly sending random threat messages to people in order to blackmail and extort them

Several persons who received the threat messages thronged the command recently, informing that the sender in his text message claimed they were being monitored.

Policemen attached to the CP’s Special Squad were directed to unmask the sender, consequent upon which Richard was arrested and discovered to be working with a colleague of his that still serving a five-year jail term at the Kirikiri Medium Correctional Centre, Lagos.

While Smart Collated some telephone numbers with which he operated an online wallet account, in which the blackmail money is paid into, his associate at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre, Kingsley Richard, would reach out to the persons on phone as well as send threat texr messages.

The Command boss said detectives were working with the Nigerian Correction Service to extend investigations to the prison..

Also paraded were two Naval Ratings: Seaman Nnamani 28 ,and Onyekachi Egwin 27 , who were alleged to have murdered Assistant Superintendent of Police Abiona Hezekiah , during a scuffle in Satelitte area of the state recently.

Also, three suspected members of a robbery gang:Olayinka Micheal, 35; Jamiu Abdulraman ,27 and Daniel John ,27 that broke into a warehouse in Ikotun area of Lagos recently, were paraded.

All suspects according to the CP would be charged to court.