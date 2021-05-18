From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Police in Ebonyi State, yesterday, arrested a man for allegedly impersonating as chairman of the Action Alliance (AA) in the state.

The suspect, who was identified as Godwin Ukwu, was said to have been parading himself as the state chairman of the AA in the state.

Ukwu was alleged to have opened a factional secretariat of the party in Abakaliki, the state capital, and also lead a faction of the party in the state.

It was gathered that the suspect was arrested after a tip off and he had already written a statement at the headquarters of the state police command in Abakaliki.

The national chairman of the party, Hon Adekunle Rufai Omoaje, in a statement made available to Daily Sun confirmed the arrest of Ukwu.

Omoaje had, last week, led the national executive of the party to Abakaliki, for a stakeholders meeting of the party.

It was gathered that Ukwu was yet to be granted bail as at the time of filling this report.

A source within the party hinted that the national secretariat of the party has pulled its weight behind the arrest of Ukwu.