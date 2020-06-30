The Police Command in Nasarawa has arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly having anal sex with a 10-year-old boy in Lafia.

Mr Bola Longe, Commissioner of Police in the state, made the disclosure of the arrest of the paedophile, alongside other criminal suspects while briefing newsmen on Tuesday.

Longe said that the suspect had on June 26, around Kurkyo axis of Lafia, allegedly dragged the 10-year-old boy, who was hawking fish, to an uncompleted building under the pretext of paying for the fish he bought and forcefully had anal sex with him.

He said the suspect was arrested and allegedly confessed to the crime.

Similarly, he said the command arrested five suspected rapists between May and June, saying the victims were between the ages of three and 10 years.

The commissioner said the command similarly arrested 19 armed robbery suspects, 14 kidnapping suspects and six suspected cultists from different parts of the state.

He said within the two months, the command recovered 11 firearms, 63 rounds of live ammunition, N1.4 million cash and other items from criminal elements in the state.

The CP warned other criminal elements in the state to either desist from their nefarious acts or would be arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.

He added that the Police would not relent in its efforts to checkmate activities of recalcitrant criminals.

Longe appealed for the cooperation of all stakeholders to rid the state of all forms of crimes. (NAN)