Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The police in Katsina have arrested a fraudster, Musa Isah, who specialised in duping traders with false bank credit alert notifications.

According to a press statement by the police public relations officer, Gambo Isah, nemesis caught up with the suspect on Wednesday when he bought three Chinese doors valued at N57,000 from a trader and claimed to have transferred the amount after collecting the goods.

According to the statement, “in the course investigation, the suspect confessed to have used the same procedure to collect goods worth thousands of Naira from other unsuspecting businessmen in Katsina metropolis.

“Two months ago, he collected an electricity power generator from Abbas Plaza Katsina valued N120,000 through fake bank SMS alert.

“And, at the Al-Ihsan Great Infinity Boutique, he deceived and collected clothes valued at N21,000 using the same modus operandi.

“On October 5, he went to the shop of Alhaji Alin Kwai, at Chake market, Kofar Guga Katsina, deceived him and collected bags of rice, cooking oil and macaroni valued at N65,000 by sending fake bank SMS alert notice.”

In a similar development, the statement said that the police have also arrested a 25 years-old-man, Auwalu Abdullahi, of Maraban Maigora village, Sabuwa Local Government Area, in possession of two 50kg bags containing dried leaves, “reasonably suspected to be Indian hemp, while on transit along Dandume-Funtua road.”