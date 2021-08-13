The Police Command in Cross River has arrested a middle-aged man, Goodwin Ubung, and recovered a General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) and an AK47 rifle with 375 rounds of live ammunition from him.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Aminu Alhassan, made the disclosure, yesterday, in Calabar, at his maiden news conference.

Alhassan said that the suspect was arrested in Obudu Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

“A surveillance patrol team, led by the DPO Obanliku Division, intercepted Ubung Godwin of Bebuabie village and one Christopher Udie of Betukwel village in Obudu LGA, with an unregistered motorcycle, on Wednesday.

“On sighting the police, Christopher took to his heels, abandoning his accomplice with the motorcycle, while Godwin was arrested,’’ the commissioner said.

He said that one chain of GPMG live ammunition and 375 AK47 live ammunition were recovered from the suspect. The commissioner added that the command would do everything possible to arrest the fleeing suspect.

Alhassan said Ubung was being investigated to establish the source and mission of “this illegal act’’ and urged residents to assist the police in fighting crime in the state by providing intelligence reports.

