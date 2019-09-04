Joe Effiong, Uyo

A 35-year-old man in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, Idorenyin Essien, has been arrested for burning his seven-year-old son to death for stealing a neighbour’s N500.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident occurred in a community of Afia Nsit two days ago.

Police command in the state, which confirmed the incident through its Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Odiko Mac-Don, yesterday, said Essien has been arrested.

Mac-Don said the incident happened at Afia Nsit community in Eket Local Government Area and added that Essien was arrested at his residence.

He said the case would be charged to court and if the alleged killer father is found guilty, he will face the wrath of the law.

A community leader in the area, Effiong Okon, who equally confirmed the incident, said Essien’s son stole N500 from a neighbour’s house to buy food to eat and when the father returned, the neighbour reported the matter to him.

Okon said even though the father refunded the money to the neighbour and scolded his son, he thereafter “sent the son to buy kerosene for him and the boy innocently ran to buy kerosene for his father not knowing it will be used to kill him,” Okon said.

He said the father called his son out of the house and tied his hands and legs and set him ablaze in front of his resident at Afia Nsit in Eket.

Okon said the boy was rushed to the hospital but later died, which forced the community to alert the police.